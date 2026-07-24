EV batteries could last much longer than experts first predicted
Modern EV batteries aren't just holding up, they're outperforming what was expected.
For years, battery longevity was one of the biggest reasons why many people hesitated to buy an electric vehicle. The anxiety was understandable: what happens when that expensive battery pack starts to degrade? Real world data, however, shows that those concerns shouldn't deter potential buyers. Modern EV batteries aren't just holding up, they're outperforming almost every forecast the auto industry made.
Now that EVs have been around for years, it's clear that previous estimates were not accurate, because after five years on the road, the average car retains up to 95 percent of its original range.
What were the original predictions for EV battery lifespan?
Early EV skeptics estimated that battery packs would degrade quickly. Back in 2010, when the original Nissan Leaf launched, the car lacked battery-cooling technology and became notorious for losing range at an alarming rate. Between 2011 and 2016, roughly 8.5 percent of EVs ultimately required full battery replacement, shows a 2025 study by Recurrent, a data science company that provides battery-monitoring tools.
That only fed into the anxiety revolving around EVs and their reliability. A 2025 survey by research firm AutoPacific indicates that fear of battery replacement costs remains the number-one reason consumers avoid EVs. Modern data, however, no longer supports that fear.
How long do EV batteries actually last in the real world?
Out of modern EVs built from 2022 onward only 0.3 percent have needed battery replacement, the same Recurrent study shows. After five years on the road the average EV still delivers up to 95 percent of its original range, which is much better than initially expected.
According to Geotab, a connected car data company that analyzed more than 22,700 EVs, modern batteries degrade at an average rate of 2.3 percent per year. At this rate, EV batteries could realistically last 20 years or more.
Why are EV batteries lasting longer than lab tests predicted?
An absolutely valid question at this point is why EV batteries are lasting longer than lab tests predicted. There are quite a few reasons, starting with advances in battery tech and continuing with the differences between lab testing and actual real-world driving.
When it comes to batteries, the tech behind them has improved over the years. Viet Nguyen-Tien, a research officer who focuses on EVs at the London School of Economics, told the Wall Street Journal that three core improvements have contributed to the current success of modern batteries. First of all, they have a better chemical composition than those found in the first few generations of EVs. Second of all, they have smarter management systems and, lastly, more effective thermal regulation.
As a side effect, battery prices have also fallen more than 90 percent since 2010 according to a BloombergNEF report. Manufacturers also build packs designed for repairability, so individual cells can often be replaced rather than the entire unit.
Another important reason why EV batteries last longer than lab tests predicted is because lab tests can't really simulate real-world driving behavior. In a lab setting, batteries are typically subjected to continuous constant-current discharging where they essentially drain them at a steady, relentless pace from full to empty. Real-world driving however, is highly dynamic.
Stanford University's SLAC-Stanford Battery Center tested 92 commercial lithium-ion EV batteries across different discharge profiles over two years. The tests sought to mimic actual real-world driving, including stop-and-go traffic, short acceleration bursts, regenerative braking and long rest periods. Under these circumstances, battery life is extended by up to 38 percent compared to the constant-current discharge used in standard lab tests.
How can EV owners maximize battery life?
If you're going to invest in an EV, you have to ensure that you're also taking good care of your car and the battery under the hood. Geotab's analysis identified charging behavior as the single biggest controllable factory in battery health. Cars using high-power DV fast charging above 100kW degrade at up to 3 percent per year, which is double the rate of those relying on lower-power charging. Also, keeping your battery between 20 and 80 percent state of charge during regular use significantly reduces long-term wear.
The gap between early EV battery fears and today's reality is massive — and it's only getting wider. Degradation rates fall and replacement costs drop, so the ownership case for EVs gets stronger every year.