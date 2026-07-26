Android Auto has a developer menu you can access in seconds

The developer menu comes with a wide range of settings to choose from. Here are some of the features you'll find useful.

Wireless Android Auto toggle

The setting controls whether Android auto can connect to your car or a wireless adapter without a cable. The box should be checked by default, but if it isn't, you can enable it manually. If you are having trouble connecting wirelessly, check here first, as toggling the setting off and back on again often resolves stubborn connectivity issues.

Unknown sources

There's a hidden gem among these developer settings. Much like Android's standard sideloading option, enabling Unknown Sources in Android Auto's developer menu allows apps that aren't listed on the Google Play Store to appear on your car's display. CarStream and Fermata Auto, for instance, let you stream YouTube on the infotainment screen. We get why Android Auto doesn't allow such apps by default, but we also understand the desire to stream YouTube while you're waiting for kids' sports practice to be over.

Force video resolution

When you connect your phone to your car, it automatically negotiates a video resolution with your car's infotainment system. Sometimes, the system plays it too safe so you get a blurry interface even on a high-end dashboard. Well, the Video Resolution option makes it possible to force a higher output to sharpen icons, maps and text.

Developer features to avoid

Unless you're trying to record a video of whatever's on your screen for a short time, enabling the options to save video, save audio and microphone input isn't advisable as these will put a strain on your phone's processor, causing the device to heat up, drain battery and eat up internal storage.