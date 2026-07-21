Meta Horizon+ subscriptions now include Xbox Game Pass starter edition

If you have a Meta Quest headset and a Meta Horizon+ subscription, you can now access a selection of Xbox Game Pass titles at no extra cost. This starter edition of Game Pass includes more than 50 games. It features 10 hours of cloud gaming access per month, which you can use to play the titles on your virtual reality headset. You can also download games in the library to your PC or Xbox console and play them as much as you like.

You'll be able to check out games such as Fallout 4, Fallout 76, Grounded, Overcooked 2, DayZ, Deep Rock Galactic and SnowRunner. This starter edition of Game Pass supports cloud saves, so you can continue where you left off on PC, Xbox consoles and other devices. There's online multiplayer support on cloud and PC, and you can stream certain games that you already own. You'll earn rewards as you play too.

When you stream a Game Pass title on a Quest headset, you can choose from multiple virtual display sizes, including one that can extend to 26 feet. There's an Xbox-themed immersive space for you to play games in too.

You can connect a traditional controller to your headset and use that to play games. In the coming weeks, Meta Quest Touch controllers will be able to emulate an Xbox gamepad.

For the last few years, Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have been able to stream games using a Meta Quest headset. Xbox recently teamed up with Discord to offer Nitro subscribers a similar Game Pass starter pack.