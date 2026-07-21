Here's what that trash can with an X icon means on your electronics

The crossed-out trash bin is the official marking of the WEEE Directive. That's short for Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment Directive. Established by the European Union, this rule requires that electrical and electronic equipment be disposed of separately from regular household waste. The symbol is pretty straightforward too: do not throw this thing in the trash.

So what are the requirements for WEEE labeling? The label must include three elements, per EU requirements. First, there's the crossed-out trash bin symbol we've been talking about. Then, there's the product identifier such as the brand name, trademark or corporate logo. Thirdly, the manufacturer must clearly communicate that the product was placed on the market after August 13, 2005 when the directive went into effect. This is usually done through a thick, solid horizontal bar printed under the trash bin symbol or an explicit date.

The symbol appears on a wide range of products from fridges and washing machines to smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, toasters, hair dryers, TVs, monitors and so on.