The 20 percent rule for solar panels can help you save money in the long run

If you own a solar system, there's a good chance you'll have heard of the 20 percent rule. And if you haven't, it can be explained easily enough. "n essence, it means estimating how much electricity your house needs, then sizing your solar panel system so that it produces roughly 20 percent more energy than your home uses. Think of it this way: if your home uses 40kWh per day, your panels should be producing 48kWh. But what are the benefits of having this extra energy at your disposal?

It really boils down to savings and guarding against less than optimal solar conditions. Having a system that produces 20 percent more energy should ensure your house has all the power it needs, even during dimmer winter months. There's also a cost benefit, whereby any excess energy you don't use can be sent back to the grid resulting in potential banked up credit from your energy supplier. Incentive programs also exist that provide certain discounts the more energy that your home produces. So yes, the 20 percent rule of solar panels can definitely save you money, but it's not a guarantee of instant savings.