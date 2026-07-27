What's the difference between USB 3.0 & 2.0 and which should you use?

There are various USB standards, but how do USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 ports differ? If you're fretting about what sort of socket you should plug your favorite PC peripherals into, it's important to know the key differences between the two standards. While any USB port should power your accessories, connecting devices to USB 2.0 instead of 3.0 can lead to performance issues.

The hard and fast rule is this: USB 3.0 is a decidedly faster format than USB 2.0. That means it allows for speedier file transfers. The newer standard also offers more bandwidth and power draw, making it a far better option for SSDs or Ultra HD webcams. Here's how you can tell the difference between USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 so you can know which standard to plug your peripherals into.