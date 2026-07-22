Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is both slimmer and tougher than its predecessor

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 at today's Unpacked event and said it was designed for "extreme outdoor adventures and high-performance seekers." The new Ultra comes with a shock-resistant titanium casing for durability. It's rated IP69K, the highest rating for rugged devices, which means it's completely dust-proof and can withstand high-pressure, high-temperature water jets. Since it has a water resistance rating of 10 ATM, you can take it snorkeling or even diving, as it can be submerged in water up to 100 meters or 328 feet in depth.

The company obtained the rating by testing the device in 5 percent salt water and chlorinated water. In addition, it obtained an EN13319 certification for the watch, meaning it was tested for dive compliance. The Ultra 2 will be able to track real-time diving data, including depth, time and water temperature. Samsung will also release an Ultra 2 Diving app later this year where you can see more diving data, such as ascent and descent speed, as well as safe dive limits.

While the Ultra 2 is 12 percent slimmer than the first one — achieved by re-engineering the watch's internal components — it has an 800mAh battery, which is bigger than the first-gen Ultra's 590mAh. Samsung said it can last 60 hours with the Always On Display switched on. The model is powered by the Snapdragon Wear Elite Platform chipset, enabling a speedier performance and AI features on Wear OS.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 comes in a 47mm size with a 1.52-inch Super AMOLED display. It has 64GB of storage with 2GB of memory. You can now pre-order the model in the US in either Titanium Silver or Titanium Gray for $700 today, with general availability starting on August 7.