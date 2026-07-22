Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 vs Galaxy Watch 8: What are the differences?
The Galaxy Watch 9 is a relatively modest update over last year's model.
Samsung's new Galaxy Watch 9 has landed, and on the surface it looks a lot like the Watch 8 it replaces. You get the same slim build and bright display but Samsung has made some meaningful changes underneath, swapping its in-house Exynos chip for Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear Elite, adding a slightly larger battery and rolling out a fresh operating system and interface. It all adds up to a modest refresh rather than a bold reinvention, and it arrives with a $30 higher starting price than the Watch 8 launched at. So the real question is simple: is the upgrade worth paying for, or is last year's model still the smarter pick?
Galaxy Watch 9 vs. Galaxy Watch 8 : Design
We loved calling the Galaxy Watch 8 a "squircle" and if you've as much as laid your eyes on it, you'll easily understand why. Well, the Galaxy Watch 9 has the same design, featuring a square aluminum case with a circular display that is available in the same two sizes — 40mm and 44mm.
The 40mm Galaxy Watch 9 measures 42.7 x 40.4 x 8.6mm, while the 44mm version comes in at 46.0 x 43.7 x 8.6mm — those are identical dimensions to last year's Galaxy Watch 8. There is also a slight increase in weight this time around, though it's negligible in practice. The new 40mm model weighs 31.5g compared to 30.0g on the Watch 8, while the 44mm version rises to 34.0g from 33.7g. Obviously, that's not a difference you'll feel even if you try them on back to back, but it was worth a mention.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 carries over the same Super AMOLED display as the Watch 8, with up to 3000 nits of peak brightness that stays readable even in direct sunlight. The 40mm version has a 1.34-inch screen, while the 44mm version sports a 1.47-inch display. Durability is unchanged too. Both watches hold an IP68 rating and 5ATM water resistance, so they can handle sweat, rain and shallow dives just fine.
The 40mm Galaxy Watch 9 will be available in Cream and Graphite, while the 44mm will come in Graphite and Silver. That Cream color choice is new, as we only saw gray and darker gray last year. Pre-orders in the US start straight away, with general availability starting August 7.
Galaxy Watch 9 vs. Galaxy Watch 8: Power
Although it doesn't come as a surprise, as the swap was teased months ago, Samsung has decided to ditch its in-house Exynos chipsets for the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear Elite processor. This is a model that was announced earlier this year, with the 3nm chip promising faster overall performance and more power for AI tasks.
While the chip may be new, the new Galaxy Watch 9 has the same 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage the previous model did. This time around, however, it runs on Wear OS 7 and One UI Watch 9. Much like last year's model, the Watch 9 comes with Google Gemini built-in, allowing voice-based AI queries and making it possible to ask for directions, set reminders and reply to texts; the new Watch 9 will have the same capabilities.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 comes with an improved battery, though how much depends on the size you pick. The 40mm model jumps to a 390mAh cell, a solid step up from last year's 325mAh. The 44mm version moves to 449mAh, but that's only a small gain over the Watch 8's 435mAh. Numbers alone don't tell you much, so here's what they mean in practice: you can expect roughly 30 hours on a single charge with the Always-On Display turned on. That's enough to get you through a full day and into the next morning. Realistically, with workout tracking, Gemini use and so on, you'll still need daily charging. In short, it's a modest improvement, not a game-changer.
Charging speed holds steady this year, and that's not necessarily a bad thing. According to Samsung, the 40mm reaches a full 100 percent in about 80 minutes, and a quick 30-minute top-up gets you to 50 percent. The larger 44mm version takes just 10 minutes longer to hit 100 percent, and a half-hour charge brings it to 45 percent. Both are handy if you like a fast morning boost before heading out or if you prefer charging your watch while you commute to work. Still, if you were hoping for a leap forward, you won't find it here. Charging speed and battery life are almost identical to the Watch 8.
Galaxy Watch 9 vs. Galaxy Watch 8: Features
The Galaxy Watch 9 is equipped with an impressive array of sensors, including the Samsung BioActive Sensor combining an Optical Bio-signal sensor, Electrical Heart Signal, and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis, as well as a temperature sensor, accelerometer, barometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, and light sensor. Thing is... that's the same list of sensors we saw with the Galaxy Watch 8. Alas, you can use the new watch for pretty much the same tasks, like measuring blood pressure, detecting sleep apnea, and getting bedtime guidance.
Galaxy Watch 9 vs. Galaxy Watch 8: Price
While we wanted to see differences between the Watch 9 and the Watch 8 to justify the upgrade, one category where we didn't want changes was the price. And yet, Samsung announced the Galaxy Watch 9 will sell for $380 for the Bluetooth model and $430 for the LTE model. The Watch 8 prices started at $349 and $399, respectively.
Galaxy Watch 9 vs. Galaxy Watch 8: How to choose
So, is the Watch 9 worth the extra money over the Watch 8? At this point, that's a genuinely tough call. The two share the same design, the same display and nearly identical battery life and charging speed. You do get a new operating system and a refreshed user interface, which should make the day-to-day experience feel a little smoother, but there are no new sensors or standout features to speak of.
The one real change lives under the hood: Samsung has swapped its Exynos line for the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear Elite chipset. That's a notable shift on paper. Whether it delivers enough extra power and speed to justify the $30 premium over last year's model is another question entirely. If that's your main deciding factor, it's worth holding out for hands-on reviews before you commit.
It's also worth remembering that a new generation usually drags down the price for the outgoing one. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 40mm has already dipped to as low as $220 on Amazon, so if value is what matters most to you, last year's model may well be the smarter buy. Just keep in mind that these deals don't stick around for long and stock tends to dry up once the older generation is phased out.