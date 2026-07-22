Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 vs Galaxy Watch 8: What are the differences?

We loved calling the Galaxy Watch 8 a "squircle" and if you've as much as laid your eyes on it, you'll easily understand why. Well, the Galaxy Watch 9 has the same design, featuring a square aluminum case with a circular display that is available in the same two sizes — 40mm and 44mm.

The 40mm Galaxy Watch 9 measures 42.7 x 40.4 x 8.6mm, while the 44mm version comes in at 46.0 x 43.7 x 8.6mm — those are identical dimensions to last year's Galaxy Watch 8. There is also a slight increase in weight this time around, though it's negligible in practice. The new 40mm model weighs 31.5g compared to 30.0g on the Watch 8, while the 44mm version rises to 34.0g from 33.7g. Obviously, that's not a difference you'll feel even if you try them on back to back, but it was worth a mention.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 carries over the same Super AMOLED display as the Watch 8, with up to 3000 nits of peak brightness that stays readable even in direct sunlight. The 40mm version has a 1.34-inch screen, while the 44mm version sports a 1.47-inch display. Durability is unchanged too. Both watches hold an IP68 rating and 5ATM water resistance, so they can handle sweat, rain and shallow dives just fine.

The 40mm Galaxy Watch 9 will be available in Cream and Graphite, while the 44mm will come in Graphite and Silver. That Cream color choice is new, as we only saw gray and darker gray last year. Pre-orders in the US start straight away, with general availability starting August 7.