Amazon brings Luna game streaming to the Prime Video app

Amazon is getting its Luna game streaming service in front of more eyeballs by adding it to the Prime Video app. Starting today, Prime subscribers in the US and UK with a Fire TV will start seeing games alongside movies, shows and live TV. A Games tab will appear at the top of the Prime Video app too. Amazon plans to expand the integration to more countries and devices in the coming months.

Prime subscribers can play games on Luna at no extra cost. All you need is a phone or controller to start streaming them. There are lots of killer games on Luna right now, including Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Fallout 4, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Control and Dispatch (which was one of our favorites of 2025). EA Sports FC 26 is okay too. There are some games you can check out with friends and family as well, such as Clue, Ticket to Ride and Taboo. Amazon refreshes the Luna lineup every month.

Amazon notes that adding games to Prime Video "makes it easier for members to go deeper into their favorite franchises." For instance, the recent Masters of the Universe movie just hit Prime Video, and now the Masters of the Universe: Legends Unite co-op game will be right there in the same app. That's synergy in action for ya.

Bringing Luna to Prime Video is a smart, logical step for Amazon. It'll bring more attention to the games that the company includes with a Prime subscription. With turmoil elsewhere in the industry and the prices of gaming hardware going through the roof, the integration can help Amazon let Prime subscribers know that they don't necessarily need to shell out for a PC or console to play recent, high-profile games.

Amazon is also making this shift just as Netflix is making more waves with games that people can play right on their TV. The latter said its short first-person horror experience Unhinged and its (poorly reviewed) World Cup game, both of which debuted last month, were "two of its most successful cloud game debuts."