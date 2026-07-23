Sony's FX5 cinema camera finally offers open gate and RAW 5K recording

Sony has just unveiled its latest cinema camera that may foreshadow some long-awaited features in its consumer mirrorless lineup. The FX5 slots between the FX3 and FX6 in the company's "Cinema Line" and comes with features previously missing on Sony cameras like RAW video and open gate recording. With other features like the 16.6-megapixel stacked sensor, five-axis stabilization and three base ISO settings, it should be an impressive cinema camera — for a price.

The key to the FX5's new feature set is the all-new 16.6MP fully stacked full-frame sensor that brings what Sony calls a balance between speed and resolution.

For the 5K RAW recording, Sony is using its own proprietary X-OCN codec (short for "Extended tonal range original camera negative"). That delivers something new to creators: 16-bit linear RAW recording with 280 trillion colors, 1,000 times more color data than 12-bit ProRes RAW or Canon's 12-bit C-RAW codecs. These are captured via the dual CFexpress type A card slots to Sony-validated cards. The FX5 can also capture 4K at 240 fps, 4.5K 120 fps and 5K 60 fps video, all firsts for FX cameras.

Sony

Open gate recording at a 3:2 aspect ratio uses the full sensor width and allows for easy cropping or vertical video creation in post. With a new de-squeeze function, it also allows easier use of anamorphic lenses. Sony is even thinking ahead, promising 4K 240p functionality in RAW and Open Gate 3:2 XAVC-I modes, along with an updated UI optimized for vertical shooting, expected by August 2027.

Another new thing for Sony (and the first I've seen on any camera) is the three base ISO settings at 800, 4000 and 12800. This allows for improved dynamic range, along with cleaner shadows and improved sharpness compared to typical dual base ISO cameras. For night shoots, clean video at ISO 12800 will be a game-changer for indie filmmakers. For even better dynamic range (up to an incredible 16 stops), you can use the Dual Gain mode at the cost of increased rolling shutter.

Stabilization is often missing on cinema cameras but Sony has gone all-in on it with the FX5. The amount of compensation depends on the lens, but an updated electronic Dynamic Active mode is supposed to provide smooth video even when walking. Interestingly, Sony has a service for filmmakers who don't want IBIS, allowing them to do an irreversible locked sensor conversion.

Sony

The FX5 has a relatively lightweight (1.62 pounds) and compact body much like the FX3. Though covered with quarter-inch mount screws for cinema accessories, it has a big grip like its A7 models. It comes with a nice complement of manual controls, including numbered buttons à la Canon's C50.

The removable OLED EVF has 3.68 million dots and 2,500-nit brightness, along with a wide color gamut. The 3.5-inch 16:9 rear display is bigger, brighter and sharper (2.76 million dots) than most camera screens and uses Sony's four-axis articulating design that's great for vloggers. As with Sony's higher-end mirrorless cameras, it includes two CFexpress and two SDXC UHS-II card slots, along with mic and headphone ports, a full-sized HDMI port, ethernet and tri-band Wi-Fi. The battery is Sony's new NPSA100 from the A7R VI, which delivers up to 130 minutes of recording time.

Sony's FX5 is now on pre-order starting at $4,898 (body only) with availability planned for mid-August. You can also get it with a handle that allows XLR audio connectivity for $5,498, or buy the handle separately for $798. Hopefully, some of the features like RAW and Open Gate video will trickle down to its vlogging and mirrorless cameras.