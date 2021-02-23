Sony's FX3 is a compact $3,900 camera for filmmakers

Sony has announced the FX3. As expected, the camera is essentially an A7S III with features from the company's Cinema line crammed into a body that looks like the A7C. Its backside-illuminated full-frame sensor has an effective resolution of 10.2-megapixel when shooting video and 15 stops of dynamic range.

The FX3 can shoot 4K footage with 10-bit 4:2:2 color sampling internally or output 16-bit RAW video over its full-sized HDMI port. 8K isn’t on the table, but the FX3 can still capture 4K video at 120 frames per second and 1080p video at up to 240 frames per second and you get access to the company’s S-Cinetone color profile. Sony has also included an active cooling system inside the camera that it says enables the FX3 to shot video for up to 13 hours uninterrupted.

Sony

Other headline features include in-body stabilization you can combine with an Active software mode for even more shake reduction, dual CFexpress card slots and plenty of mounting points to attach any accessories you might need. It will also come with an included handle that features XLR/TRS connections and a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio monitoring. One thing you won’t find on the FX3 is built-in ND filters. That’s a feature that’s popular on these types of cameras. Sony told TechRadar it didn’t include them to make the FX3 as compact as possible.

The FX3 will cost $3,900 when it becomes available in mid-March. That makes it more expensive than the A7S III, but significantly more affordable than competitors like the $5,500 C70 from Canon and many of Sony's own Cinema line cameras.