Alienware 15 review: Perfect timing for a budget gaming laptop

Alienware makes PCs with some of the most striking designs in the industry. However, when tasked with making a more budget-friendly machine, the company toned down its styling and I don't mind. After all, not everyone wants their laptop to light up like a disco ball every time they turn it on. Plus, if we're really focused on getting the best value for money, I think a lot of people would be happy to trade style for performance.

Don't get me wrong, the Alienware 15 doesn't look bad, it's just a bit plain, but in a somewhat stealthy way. Instead of a metal chassis like you get on some of its pricier siblings, this system is made almost entirely out of black plastic. There also isn't any RGB lighting, even in places like the alien logo on its lid, which is merely an opalescent badge, or its keyboard, which only has a white backlight.

Thankfully, the Alienware 15 features a solid build without excess flex on its deck and I actually like the extra firmness of its keyboard. You also get a decently-sized though slightly mushy touchpad along with a numpad crammed in on the right, which is nice for anyone who plans on using this as both a gaming machine and a productivity device. Despite a starting price of just $1,000, Alienware didn't skimp on ports as the 15 comes with two USB-A 3.2 slots, two USB-C connections (one of which supports power delivery and DisplayPort 1.4), HDMI 2.1, a 3.5mm audio jack and even dedicated 1Gb Ethernet. Granted, with a max weight of just under five pounds, it's certainly not the lightest gaming laptop I've tested in recent times, but it's manageable.