Amazon Luna is getting a brand new Batman game next week

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The second season of Amazon's noir-inspired animated Batman show, Batman: Caped Crusader, arrives on Prime Video next week, and it will launch alongside a brand new game. The Amazon Luna-exclusive Batman: Caped Crusader – Chronicles is a good old-fashioned tie-in, focusing on Bats' detective skills rather than fisticuffs.

The co-op adventure features voice performances from the show, and drops you and up to three other players into Gotham's seedy underworld, where you'll play a series of minigames that put the Dark Knight's sleuthing skills to the test. In a press release, Amazon teased that players will "decode evidence, chase leads and confront iconic DC Super-Villains across 11 gripping episodes."

Confirmed members of Batman's extensive rogues' gallery to feature in the game include Scarecrow, Dollmaker, Babyface and, most notably, the Joker, who will also be making his first appearance in Batman: Caped Crusader in season two. Amazon confirmed that House of the Dragon's Matthew Needham, who voices the Clown Prince of Crime in the show, will also bring him to life in the accompanying game. Hamish Linklater and Michelle C. Bonilla, who voice Batman and Detective Montoya in the animated show, are also among the actors who reprise their respective roles in Batman: Caped Crusader – Chronicles.

Batman: Caped Crusader – Chronicles launches as Amazon brings Luna game streaming to the Prime Video app on Fire TV devices in the UK and US. That means you'll be able to watch an episode of Caped Crusader and hop straight into the game without switching apps. You can also use your smartphone as a controller. Luna is free for anyone with a Prime subscription. If you don't have a Fire TV device, you can also access the Luna app on select LG and Samsung TVs, or through a web browser.

The game will be available on July 31, the same day that all 10 episodes of season two of Batman: Caped Crusader land on Prime Video. The show follows a young Bruce Wayne during his early years as Batman, reimagining some of the most iconic villain origin stories. It was developed by Bruce Timm, best known for his work on the beloved Batman: The Animated Series from the '90s, to which Batman: Caped Crusader aspires to be something of a spiritual successor.

Batfans are eating pretty good on the gaming side of things this year, too. As well as Amazon's upcoming detective-focused game, we also got Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight a few months ago, which is a charming Lego riff on Rocksteady's Arkham series.