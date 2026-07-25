The downsides of switching from Android to iPhone

iOS has a lot going for it. The fluid performance, the tight integration between hardware and software and the overall premium build quality of iPhones have convinced loads of Android users to make the switch to iPhones. If you've been tempted, you're not alone.

But certain habits and workflows you've built on Android simply won't carry over. Not because iPhones are worse — because they're not — but because the two platforms are simply different. So, if you're thinking about making the jump from Android to iOS, let's pull back the veil on some of those differences so there are fewer surprises on day one.