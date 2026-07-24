Avatar: Seven Havens finally has a trailer and a release date of October 9

We finally have a trailer and the release date for the next mainline Avatar cartoon. Avatar: Seven Havens premieres on October 9 via Paramount+, which is actually on the sooner side.

The trailer gives us our first real look at the world after the events of The Legend of Korra and it isn't pretty. There's been some kind of apocalyptic calamity that has basically destroyed the Four Nations. Even worse? The whole thing seems to have been blamed on Avatar Korra, which tracks, so now the Avatar is hated by the surviving populace. Can everyone stop blaming Korra for things? She did her best!

Into this world is born the next Avatar, a young Earthbender named Pavi. She has to try to reunite the fractured colonies, all while hiding her true identity. The tone looks fairly dark, though the main character is a kid again like Aang. That's a strange little contrast and I can't wait to see how it plays out.

The trailer doesn't give us a clear look at who Pavi will be traveling with. An Avatar needs their crew. We do know she has a twin sister, which could open up some questions regarding the spirit realm and other dorky stuff I don't need to get into here.

There have been conflicting reports as to how these episodes will be released. It was initially reported that Paramount+ would be dropping all 26 episodes (!!) at once, but that doesn't seem to be the case. It's likely they'll be split up into two batches of 13 episodes, which could be released a year apart.

This is a big week for the franchise. The feature length animated film Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender premieres on Paramount+ on July 25. The well-reviewed sequel movie follows Aang and his friends as adults, after the events of the original show but before the events of The Legend of Korra. Also, the second season of the live-action Netflix adaptation premiered last month, with a third on the way.