Prime Video's Blade Runner 2099 now has a trailer and release date of November 25

We finally have a trailer for Blade Runner 2099, after nearly five years of waiting. This is the first live-action TV show in franchise history, though there was an animated series called Blade Runner: Black Lotus.

As the name suggests, Blade Runner 2099 is set 50 years after the sequel film Blade Runner 2049. The trailer is absolutely soaked in cyberpunk vibes and the effects look pretty stunning. There isn't much by way of plot specifics, but there are some hints that the world has changed significantly since Ryan Gosling did his thing in Blade Runner 2049.

It seems as though replicants are now the dominant societal force, with humans making up a minority. There are also references to some kind of war that occurred sometime after 2049 but before the events of the show.

The series stars Hunter Schafer as the blade runner Cora, which is great because her character didn't have much to do in Euphoria season 3. Michelle Yeoh is playing a replicant that Cora has to reluctantly team up with to find "a runaway hiding a truth that could collapse their fragile city."

The showrunner here is Silka Luisa, who made the Apple TV+ adaptation of Shining Girls. Ridley Scott, who directed the first film, is on-board as an executive producer. This is being described as a limited series, so it might be a one-and-done. All eight episodes drop via Prime Video on November 25.

For the uninitiated, Blade Runner is a cult classic sci-fi film from 1982 that involves humans clashing with humanoid robots. It was based on a Philip K. Dick novel and has since spawned an entire franchise spanning films, cartoons, comic books and novels. It shares lore with the Alien franchise, though the two universes are technically separate.