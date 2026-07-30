How to use screen mirroring on Roku with your Android phone

One of the best things about owning a Roku TV or streaming box is the ability to easily integrate it with the rest of your tech setup. While having streaming apps a remote-click away is handy, so is being able to control the TV from a smart speaker or smartphone. Best of all, you can quickly mirror your phone's screen to the TV. Screen mirroring your Android phone to a Roku device can be a convenient way to enjoy your local media or show friends your vacation photos on the big screen. It can also help you give slide presentations or even take part in a video conference.

Roku makes the process of connecting your Android phone an easy one, assuming both devices support the Miracast protocol. Along with the ability to use your own headphones, it's one of the features that makes Roku compelling for those who haven't dumped it yet on account of a pending acquisition by Fox. While very few Roku devices appear to lack support for screen mirroring, certain Android devices may not support Miracast natively. The most notable exceptions are Google Pixels, which use the Google Cast and DIAL protocols but do not support Miracast. You may still be able to cast individual apps, such as YouTube or Netflix, which support DIAL.

Below, we'll cover how to mirror your screen to a Roku from the most popular Android devices that support casting — namely, Samsung Galaxy phones and tablets. But if you have a different brand, you'll find similar capabilities under different names if you poke around in your settings. For example, LG phones have Screen Share, and on OnePlus devices, you'll find Screen Projection. If you have a Pixel, however, you're out of luck. Google's phones do not support the Miracast protocol needed to mirror to Roku.

We'll also discuss how to solve minor issues that can occur when establishing a casting connection, and how to expand functionality even further for devices that support a full desktop mode with an external display on Android.