God of War Laufey will hit PS5 on February 16

The next major installment in the God of War franchise, featuring Kratos' wife Laufey, is set to be released on February 16 of next year. As confirmed during a San Diego Comic-Con panel and on PlayStation's social media accounts, we're less than a year away from playing God of War Laufey, which focuses on Laufey as she ventures through the afterlife of gods, following her death in God of War Ragnarok.

Instead of playing as the franchise's eponymous protagonist, players will get to experience Laufey's combat prowess, which has only been hinted at in previous games. The release date announcement comes about a month after a sneak peek of gameplay footage that showed off Laufey, also known as Faye, slicing and dicing enemies in the air and using magical abilities while fighting gods and creatures we haven't seen in the franchise yet.

You can only add God of War Laufey to your wishlist for now, but there's a lot more to look forward to in the franchise. During San Diego Comic-Con, Santa Monica Studio also confirmed that another Kratos-led God of War game will be coming after this installment featuring Faye, as reported by IGN.