AppleCare One insurance for multiple devices finally expands outside the US

Apple's insurance for multiple devices including iPhones, Watches and MacBooks, is finally expanding a year after launching in the US. AppleCare One is now available in four additional countries: the UK, France, Germany and Australia. The service is set to arrive in those regions on August 4th this year.

"With AppleCare One, customers in the UK can now enjoy the trusted protection of AppleCare+ in a way that's simpler and more flexible than ever before — one plan, one price, and the peace of mind that comes with knowing all their eligible products can be covered," the company said in an article on its UK newsroom.

In the UK, the service will cost £16.99 per month for three devices, with the ability to add more at any time at £4.99 per month per device. In France, it will cost €20.99 per month and €5.99 per month for the same coverage, respectively, according to 01net.com. That compares to $20 a month for three devices and $6 per month for additional devices in the US.

AppleCare One provides the same coverage as AppleCare+ with theft and loss, "including fast and unlimited repairs for accidental damage, battery replacement service, and 24/7 priority access to Apple experts," Apple UK wrote. It also includes theft and loss coverage for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch. You can use AppleCare One to not only insure brand new devices, but also ones you already own — provided they're no more than four years old and in "good condition."

Along with AppleCare One, Apple is also bringing theft and loss coverage for iPad and Apple Watch to AppleCare+ in the UK. Those devices join the iPhone, which already has the theft and loss option. The price for that for a base iPad model will start at £4.99 per month in the UK (£49.99 per year), compared to £3.49 for current AppleCare+ coverage without theft and loss. For the base iPhone 17, AppleCare+ with theft and loss is £9.49 per month, compared to £6.49 per month for regular AppleCare+.

Whether or not you'll save money on AppleCare One compared to AppleCare+ depends on your devices and coverage. Apple notes that "a customer protecting their iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch together can save up to £11.48 per month compared to maintaining separate AppleCare+ with theft and loss plans for each device."

However, if you purchased the most basic versions of those devices with AppleCare+ but no theft and loss coverage (£6.49 + £3.49 + £2.49 = £12.47), individual coverage would be cheaper. AppleCare One is therefore best if you have higher-end devices or were planning to ensure them for theft and loss on top of accidental damage repairs. The benefits also accrue if you add a fourth or fifth device, particularly if it's on the expensive side.

In the US, AppleCare One looks like an even better deal since AppleCare+ prices just went up for Macs and iPads. The increase is due to higher prices for those devices ranging from $100 for a basic iPad to $500 for an M5 Max MacBook Pro.