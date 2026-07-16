AppleCare+ prices just went up for Macs and iPads

With recent price bumps across its Mac and iPad lineups, Apple has decided to boost the cost of covering them, too. Applecare+ prices for Mac, MacBook and iPad products just rose by $.50 per month or $5 per year, Bloomberg reported. The prices only affect new purchases so your existing AppleCare+ contract pricing won't change. AppleCare One, the new plan that covers up to three devices, is also unaffected.

As we saw last month, Apple hiked prices across most of its Mac and iPad lineups. Basic iPads went up by $100 to $449, while the 13-inch iPad Pro now costs $1,499, $200 more than before. On the Mac side, the new MacBook Neo rose to $699, up $100, the 15-inch MacBook Air jumped $200 to $1,499 and the M5 Max MacBook Pro now costs $4,099, up $500. So far, iPhones and some other products have haven't been impacted.

Those higher product prices have now affected the cost of insuring them, as well. As Apple puts it, "AppleCare+ is an insurance policy covering you during the policy period for repairs or replacement of your covered Apple device in the event of accidental damage or battery depletion and it gives priority access to telephone technical support from Apple." With the pricing bump, for instance, coverage for a 13-inch MacBook Air goes up from $7.49 to $7.99 per month, or $80 per year instead of $75 per year annually.