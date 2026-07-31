Pandora's ad-free subscription is less than $10 a month in 2026: Is it worth it?

With all that in mind, there are still some glaring downsides. First off, Pandora is much more involved than other music streaming services since it works best when you are constantly tuning your stations with thumbs up or down. On top of that, if you're looking for more deep cuts and obscure songs, you may run into error messages that say, "This song isn't currently available for station listening." For instance, looking for similar music to Ilusion De Amor by Jensine Benitez was brickwalled with the error and defeated the entire purpose of using Pandora to find similar music.

To top it all off, Pandora's UI is rough. While it was fine on an iPhone, using the app on my MacBook showed some cracks, like not being able to display what song was playing when minimized or not working with the Now Playing widget on the Menu Bar. If you're able to get past all of these things and want to start expanding your music library without ads every two or three songs, Pandora Premium might be exactly what you're looking for.