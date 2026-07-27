Xbox is down, and users are even having trouble playing disc-based games

Just days after a widespread outage took out PlayStation's online services for several hours, Xbox is facing issues of its own. An outage started affecting several Xbox services on Sunday evening, including accounts, the digital storefront, apps and games across Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Xbox 360.

Xbox's status page notes that players "may have problems" playing digital and disc-based games. It points out that users might have problems with logging into their profiles. Even if they are signed in, they might get disconnected. "Features that require sign-in like most games, apps and social activity won't be available," the page states. It added that folks might have issues with launching apps and finding games in the store, too.

In a post on X early Monday, Xbox said, "Our engineers are actively working to mitigate the issue." The status page states that the division has identified the issue and a resolution is pending.

The outage comes weeks after Xbox laid off 1,600 workers and announced plans to cut another 1,600 jobs by the end of June 2027.