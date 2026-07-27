X Money begins limited US rollout

The latest development out of the social media network formerly known as Twitter is a financial services platform dubbed X Money. The service is currently available for the social media network's Premium and Premium+ subscribers in the US over the age of 18 following an invite-only beta phase.

Your money, on the world's most powerful network 𝕏 Money is rolling out to U.S. Premium and Premium+ subscribers starting today pic.twitter.com/2c1UMkB4Kn — X Money (@XMoney) July 27, 2026

X Money offers customers a deposit account, peer-to-peer payments and a debit card within the app. The venture has integrations with both Visa and Apple Wallet. The debit card is available digitally and as a physical, metal version that can be personalized with the individual's X handle. Other perks include up to 6.00% APY, 3% cashback bonuses, "no foreign transaction fees" and early direct deposit. The interest rate you receive depends on factors like your X subscription tier or regular deposits, and, as with many similar schemes, there is a list of services excluded from cashback. Although X Payments LLC is not an FDIC-insured bank, deposits are held at Cross River Bank, which is a Member of FDIC and so balances are insured.

We knew that a payments app was in the works from X, just one of many initiatives the company is working on in pursuit of becoming an "everything app." Not sure who would entrust their money to a platform run by this guy and centered on this AI chatbot, but if you so desperately want to, the option exists.