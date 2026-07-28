WhatsApp now supports encrypted calls on the web

WhatsApp has revealed several new features for calls. The service now offers calls via the web, so you won't need to download an app to hop into an audio or video conversation with friends, family and colleagues on your computer. One-on-one and group calls are supported and there are no time limits. WhatsApp says web calls are still encrypted.

The service's usual call features are available on the web, such as screen sharing and reactions. You'll be able to access your favorites and call history too.

In addition, you'll be able to transfer WhatsApp calls between devices, so it should be easy to move between mobile, tablet, desktop and the web. Other new features include a waiting room for group calls that have a "Require approval to join" option enabled. Would-be participants might kick their heels there until you grant them access to the call. There's also a tool that minimizes background noise, while video should start streaming in HD much faster on calls. WhatsApp says it's gradually making these features available to all users.