How to change and customize your Apple Watch face

To start personalizing your watch face, open the Watch app and tap the Face Gallery tab, where you'll find a bevy of categories, including Health & Fitness, Photos, and Data Rich. To see the totality of your watch's offerings, scroll to the bottom of the Face Gallery and click the tab labeled See All Watch Faces. From there, you can scroll through Apple's various specialized watch wallpapers, ranging from those created by major brands like Nike and Disney to artistic options that offer millions of unique combinations. Once finished, add them to your watch's Face collection by hitting Get and following Apple's prompts. You can peruse a comprehensive list of Apple's Watch faces and their features on Apple's support page.

Add photos to your Apple Watch

If you would like a more personal touch, you can add your own photos to your Apple Watch's gallery. To do so, visit the Apple Watch app on your iPhone and tap Face Gallery. Then, click the Photos category, where you can choose to have your watch shuffle featured photographs, specific people in your camera roll, or a particular album in your Photos app. To select one of these options, click Shuffle and Collection to select your photo options. If you would like to manually select the photos you'd like your watch to shuffle, tap the Choose Photos option and select up to 24 pictures from your camera roll. Once you've made your selection, you can further customize your watch face by scrolling to the bottom of the application.

After you've customized the watch face to your liking, tap Add to Watch, and the photo compilation will be added to your collection. Once added, a new photo will appear as your watch's background whenever you tap on the display or raise your wrist. Importantly, Apple will shuffle between 16 photos within your designated collection each day.

If you are scrolling through your photo gallery and see one you'd like to add to your watch face, Apple has provided a nifty shortcut. Start by tapping on the photo you'd like to add in your photo gallery. Next, tap the export button you typically use to send photos in an email or text. Scroll down to the bottom and select Create Watch Face.

You can switch between the watch faces saved in your collection at any time. To do so, click and hold the display of your watch until the image shrinks into the center of the screen. From there, swipe through your selected designs until you find your desired look.