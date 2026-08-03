The pros and cons of using Apple AirTags

Apple AirTags are great companions to Apple devices. In fact, they can only pair with Apple products, but keeping within the Apple ecosystem means it's a breeze to set up an AirTag. When you unpackage one, it can instantly connect to your iPhone and integrates seamlessly within the Apple Find My app. Once set up in a holder, you can attach it to all sorts of products, like your keys, purse or backpack, gym bag; even slot one into your luggage or eyeglasses case. While they aren't meant to track people or pets, many users have placed them in a child's school backpack or attached one to a pet's collar as an affordable peace-of-mind option. Since they're dust- and water-resistant, you can take them just about anywhere and don't have to worry if they get wet in the rain or knocked about in the sand on the beach. Even hide them somewhere in your car to track its location, or at least the general area of the vehicle, if it's stolen. Since the thief wouldn't be alerted of the AirTag for about 24 hours, this may give you time to figure out where it is and contact authorities with the information.

With Precision Finding, you can locate a misplaced item with great accuracy, perfect if your keys fell beneath the couch cushions, for example, or you left your wallet in the jacket you tossed in the hamper. They are shareable with up to five family members as well, so everyone can keep tabs on valuables like your child's backpack or the family house keys. With the ultra-loud speaker (even louder with the newer model), you can locate a nearby missing item by following a loud beeping noise. If the AirTag is left behind in another location, like at the airport, office or coffee shop, the Find My network means other iPhone, iPad and Mac users can help reunite you with your lost item. A secure Bluetooth signal advises someone nearby with an Apple device that an AirTag (and the item it's attached to) is within range, and they can do their good samaritan thing.

Plenty of settings options enhance the experience. You can send a notification when someone detects your device and provide your contact information so the item can be safely returned. You can also set an AirTag to send a notification immediately when an item is out of range, like if you walked away from the car but left your purse behind. Privacy is integrated into the device, too, which has anti-stalking features to prevent people from trying to track you with hidden AirTags. Finally, while you do have to replace the battery, it lasts for about a year and uses an affordable and widely available coin-cell "watch" battery. All around, there are really compelling reasons to use Apple AirTags.