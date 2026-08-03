The pros and cons of using Apple AirTags
There's a lot to love about AirTags, but there are also compelling alternatives worth considering.
Apple AirTags are more handy than you think. With the design and functionality finally being refreshed for the first time in early 2026, the tiny, coin-sized item trackers provide even more value through upgrades like more powerful Precision Finding, longer Bluetooth range and a louder speaker for when you want to "ring" one from your phone to locate an AirTagged item. But there are things you should consider before using one.
While they are convenient, affordable, offer great battery life and have various security measures, there are limitations. Plus, you will find alternatives from competitors like Tile by Life360 or Chipolo that are really compelling. But some of the upsides may convince you that AirTags are the best for your needs.
The pros of using Apple AirTags
Apple AirTags are great companions to Apple devices. In fact, they can only pair with Apple products, but keeping within the Apple ecosystem means it's a breeze to set up an AirTag. When you unpackage one, it can instantly connect to your iPhone and integrates seamlessly within the Apple Find My app. Once set up in a holder, you can attach it to all sorts of products, like your keys, purse or backpack, gym bag; even slot one into your luggage or eyeglasses case. While they aren't meant to track people or pets, many users have placed them in a child's school backpack or attached one to a pet's collar as an affordable peace-of-mind option. Since they're dust- and water-resistant, you can take them just about anywhere and don't have to worry if they get wet in the rain or knocked about in the sand on the beach. Even hide them somewhere in your car to track its location, or at least the general area of the vehicle, if it's stolen. Since the thief wouldn't be alerted of the AirTag for about 24 hours, this may give you time to figure out where it is and contact authorities with the information.
With Precision Finding, you can locate a misplaced item with great accuracy, perfect if your keys fell beneath the couch cushions, for example, or you left your wallet in the jacket you tossed in the hamper. They are shareable with up to five family members as well, so everyone can keep tabs on valuables like your child's backpack or the family house keys. With the ultra-loud speaker (even louder with the newer model), you can locate a nearby missing item by following a loud beeping noise. If the AirTag is left behind in another location, like at the airport, office or coffee shop, the Find My network means other iPhone, iPad and Mac users can help reunite you with your lost item. A secure Bluetooth signal advises someone nearby with an Apple device that an AirTag (and the item it's attached to) is within range, and they can do their good samaritan thing.
Plenty of settings options enhance the experience. You can send a notification when someone detects your device and provide your contact information so the item can be safely returned. You can also set an AirTag to send a notification immediately when an item is out of range, like if you walked away from the car but left your purse behind. Privacy is integrated into the device, too, which has anti-stalking features to prevent people from trying to track you with hidden AirTags. Finally, while you do have to replace the battery, it lasts for about a year and uses an affordable and widely available coin-cell "watch" battery. All around, there are really compelling reasons to use Apple AirTags.
The cons of using Apple AirTags
While Apple AirTags are great, they aren't perfect. Our list of the best Bluetooth trackers includes models that support both Apple's Find My and Google's Find Hub networks and hail from third-party brands like Chipolo and Hyper. Some of these employ different form factors, like the Chipolo Card that looks like a credit card and is easy to slot into a wallet, something you can't comfortably do with an AirTag given its thicker and round form factor. There are also models like the Tile by Life360 Sticker you can easily and securely affix to the underside of a skateboard or inside of your glasses case.
Unless you buy a bundle, you need to pay for a holder for the AirTag separately. And while its battery lasts a long time, you can't recharge it. This isn't a big deal since coin cell batteries are easily found in corner stores and bigger shops and aren't expensive. Still, it's something to consider.
The AirTag's Bluetooth range for finding has been improved, but for items nearby, it can only reach about 30-100 feet. Compare that to other models like the Chipolo Pop, which has triple the range at up to 300 feet, or the Pebblebee Clip 5, with an impressive Bluetooth range extending up to 500 feet. Both of these trackers work with both iOS and Android, though not at the same time. But it affords a choice you don't get with an AirTag.
To AirTag or not to AirTag
Apple AirTag gives you the most seamless experience, but only with iPhone and other Apple devices. It fits nicely within the ecosystem, employs a simple and effective design with an easily replaceable and long-lasting battery, and the latest version has improved features. Precision Finding using ultra-wideband, for example, is so useful for playing scavenger hunt with your lost keys somewhere in the house, or for finding where you left your eyeglasses case in the building.
But the market has gotten competitive with plenty of third-party options that add value, including longer range and compatibility with both Apple's Find My and the Android Find Hub (note that you can only connect to one or the other network at a time). There are also trackers that may fit better in your location of choice. So, Apple AirTags aren't the only game in town. And while pricing is competitive, you'll still want a protective holder to go with it since there's no integrated key ring, which adds to the cost. Since it's round and too thick to slot into a wallet, not to mention easy to lose without a holder, it isn't as practical as some other designs either.
There's no denying the power of the Apple Find My network. But Apple AirTags aren't the only item trackers that use it. While relatively affordable, you might prefer the form factor, longer range and additional features of other third-party brands. There are plenty of reasons to get an Apple AirTag, but just as many to consider alternatives, too.