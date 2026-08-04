Never put your phone in the refrigerator — here's why
Condensation plus electronics are a bad combo.
Summer heat can put a lot of stress on devices, and one common fix can cause a lot of problems: putting your phone in the fridge. The misguided cooling technique is a common issue when temperatures rise— according to an article by Techspot, phone repair shops in Europe have even seen a steep uptick in customers bringing in fridge-damaged phones. But why is it so dangerous?
At first glance, putting your overheating phone in the fridge can seem like an obvious solution — it's even been recommended on social media as an easy fix. However, the reality is that doing so can cause severe damage to your device, or even break it entirely. This is the science behind the danger, and what you should do instead to keep your phone cool.
@itsprincemarko Putting your phone in the Fridge helps actually 📲 #android #androidtips #princetechtips ♬ original sound – Prince Marko
Why you should never put your phone in the fridge
By far the biggest reason you should never put your phone in the refrigerator is condensation. When a phone is placed into a fridge, the hot air inside the phone is cooled, potentially forming condensation on sensitive electronic parts. When it's taken back out after cooling, reuniting with the warmer air, there's even more chance that condensation winds up on the inside of your device. Even if a phone boasts high water resistance — which is a complicated claim in its own right — that doesn't apply to liquid directly on its inner mechanisms.
Depending on the temperature difference between the fridge and outside air, there's also a chance for a refrigerated phone to experience damage caused by rapid temperature change. Called thermal shock, this phenomenon can harm a myriad of phone components. It can hurt your device's battery life, putting excess stress on the lithium battery, or even cause your phone screen to crack.
Better ways to keep your phone cool
There are many other ways to keep your phone cool in hot weather that don't put it at risk. Avoiding activities like streaming video or playing hardware-taxing games can help reduce the overall stress put on your device and help it produce less heat, as can activating power saving mode to minimize background activity. If your phone is already overheating, one of the most immediate solutions to mitigate sun struggles is to remove the case, which can be a major source of insulation.
That being said, not all cases are detrimental — some designed with mesh backs can potentially reduce heat retention, though going caseless is still the best way to cool down a hot phone. Thermal pouches, which are designed to help protect your device in both extreme cold and heat, can also be incredibly helpful, as can portable cooling fans that can be attached via MagSafe. Though it may sound obvious, ultimately one of the best ways to ensure your phone doesn't overheat in the hot weather is simply to turn it all the way off, put it away and enjoy your day in the sun.