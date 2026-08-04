Never put your phone in the refrigerator — here's why

Summer heat can put a lot of stress on devices, and one common fix can cause a lot of problems: putting your phone in the fridge. The misguided cooling technique is a common issue when temperatures rise— according to an article by Techspot, phone repair shops in Europe have even seen a steep uptick in customers bringing in fridge-damaged phones. But why is it so dangerous?

At first glance, putting your overheating phone in the fridge can seem like an obvious solution — it's even been recommended on social media as an easy fix. However, the reality is that doing so can cause severe damage to your device, or even break it entirely. This is the science behind the danger, and what you should do instead to keep your phone cool.