exFAT vs NTFS: What's the difference between these formats?

Formatting a USB drive might seem straightforward until you're faced with options like exFAT, NTFS, and FAT32. Choosing the wrong format can lead to compatibility issues, failed file transfers or increased risk of data corruption.

Both exFAT and NTFS are Microsoft-developed file systems designed for different purposes. exFAT is ideal for external drives shared between Windows and Mac, while NTFS is better for Windows-only drives that require added security and reliability. But let's dive into the details and break down the differences between exFAT and NTFS to help you make the right choice.