Windows 11 Home Vs Pro: What's the difference, and is it worth the upgrade?

Broadly speaking, both versions of Windows 11 are extremely similar. Imagine that meme of two Spider-Men pointing at each other... only one can handle more RAM (which we'll get to). As for their feature sets, there's almost nothing to separate the Home and Pro editions of Microsoft's latest OS. The same widgets, easy Bluetooth pairing, Copilot functionality, snap layouts to make window management easier and Game Bar features are present and correct in both.

The key differences boil down to price and the more business-focused features that make Windows 11 Pro a better option for companies. Microsoft ended Windows 10 support a while ago, yet folks who are still using the Big M's previous OS can upgrade to Windows 11 Home for free. If you're building a new PC and want to install a fresh copy of Windows 11 though, you'll need to cough up some cash. A license key for Home currently costs $140, while a Pro license will set you back $200.

Is that extra $60 for Pro worth it to your average Windows user? Almost certainly not. There are features that may be attractive for prosumers, though. Like Windows 11 Pro's robust BitLocker that offers enhanced security management for greater data protection, or the ability for remote desktop control that should prove useful for individuals running multiple systems.