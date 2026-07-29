Runna's new coaching feature will adjust your workout based on local heat and humidity

The running app Runna just announced a new feature that automatically adjusts workout sessions to account for local heat and humidity. This lets people plan workouts in advance with the knowledge that the system will adapt if the temperature gets too hot for comfort. Changes typically take the form of reducing running speeds.

The algorithm is tailored to individual users based on prior data points, like a person's personalized training plan. There's also a color-coded hourly weather forecast that shows users the coolest and hottest times of the day, which can inform workout schedules. The Adapt for Heat feature is available right now for all subscribers.

This is good news for running enthusiasts, as it's hot out there. America has been in the midst of a record heat wave and global temperatures are on the rise. It's too soon to predict whether this will be the hottest summer in modern history, but it'll definitely be up there. Most summers seem to break records nowadays.

This heat-adjacent update isn't the only new tool coming for Runna users. The platform also just announced something called Upcoming Plans. This lets people create multiple training plans for up to a year in advance. That's a cool-sounding idea for those with long-term training goals. That feature arrives sometime in August.

Finally, the platform is introducing a revamped Post-Race Recovery Plan feature. This offers users a "structured and personalized" plan to help folks "recover properly after crossing the finish line." That's also coming next month.

Runna is a popular exercise app that was recently purchased by Strava. It's primarily known for personalized running plans and coaching tools.