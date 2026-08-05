The world's smallest USB drive has more storage than an iPhone 17

Often regarded as the smallest USB flash drive in the world, the SanDisk Extreme Fit has been designed to sit almost flush inside a USB port. Measuring in at 0.73 x 0.54 x 0.63 inches and weighing 0.1 ounces, the Extreme Fit is an absurdly small drive. SanDisk describes it as a "plug-and-stay" device. Cute wordplay aside, this USB stick is meant to remain hooked up to a laptop in ultra discreet fashion, instantly boosting its storage capacity.

"This is the smallest SiP (System-in-Package) we have and the first time we created a vertical type C connector ever," states Deepesh Singh, SanDisk's Principal Engineer of Systems Design says in a statement on the company's site. The reason the company was able to engineer such an astonishingly small USB-C drive is because its engineers mounted the connector perpendicular to the SiP, which works thanks to a proprietary interposer printed circuit board. Not that it was an easy road to get there, as Singh recalls. "We built several prototypes, but they kept breaking." Thankfully his team eventually overcame hardware hurdles to arrive upon the Extreme Fit's final, eye-catching form factor.