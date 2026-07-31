Tecno's new concept may be the first truly bezel-less smartphone

Tecno, a Chinese phone maker that adores a concept project or two, is bringing its latest tech showcase to IFA 2026. This time around, it's not a super-thin modular smartphone, or a pop-out portrait lens.

Instead, it's resurrecting the race towards a bezel-less smartphone display. It claims its new concept features an "industry-first" zero-millimeter border. As the company notes, ultra-narrow bezels have become standard on flagship phones, with the latest devices from Apple and Samsung typically circling 90 percent screen coverage, while phones from Xiaomi and Honor reach 95 percent with hidden cameras and razor-thin edges.

Tecno may actually deliver on that claim, with a reengineered display structure. According to the release, it involves "advanced internal stacking" and new screen packing techniques to shave off the final millimeter of border needed for internal circuitry and safety clearances. Notably, the company is measuring its lack of bezel at 0 microns (0mm). Or nothing.

Tecno

While still a concept (and we won't see it IRL until IFA 2026), Tecno says it delivers a more immersive viewing experience, freed from "distracting borders". I'm intrigued to see whether it'll be overly sensitive to where you'd grip and handle the phone. The press release mentions "touch sensitivity"

Tecno is being ambitious: it says this kind of bezel-less screen will form a "distinct design language" for its future phones, an "unmistakable identity that stands out". With fewer smartphone makers than in recent years, this could be an opportunity. Tecno rarely launches its devices in west Europe and the US, if at all. Will it join the ranks of Honor, Oppo and the rest? Hopefully, we'll hear more at IFA next month.