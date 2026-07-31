Slate Truck first drive: A minimalist's delight

Properly evaluating a car is complicated business. I usually like at least a full day, and ideally a full week, to test out something new before making any conclusions because there's a lot to evaluate. There's the usual stuff like acceleration, handling and ride quality of course, but properly testing the software experience alone has lately become a huge task in and of itself.

I don't mind saying I didn't get anywhere near a full day behind the wheel of the Slate Truck, only a little more than an hour as a matter of fact. More time would have been better, but given how bare-bones the thing is, that actually felt like enough to get a good impression of whether this cut-rate, utility-focused, DIY-minded truck lives up to its promise.

It's still a little rough around the edges, but it's already got me thinking about the potential.