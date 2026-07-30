Google says it has fixed a Pixel battery drain issue, but some users disagree

Google says it has deployed a fix for a battery drain issue on some Pixel models. The company said the July update should resolve the problem that some users were having on Pixel 9- and 10-series phones. An update is on the way in September that Google says should do the same for Pixel 8a and 9a.

Many people had flagged the problem, which emerged after Google deployed its April update. The company said that month it was looking into the issue, which appeared to concern the CPU running continuously in the background on a device, even while its owner isn't using it. Some folks reported that their battery would offer just a few hours of usage and others noted that the problem was present even when their phone was in airplane mode.

Google may not have resolved this particular battery drain problem entirely, though. As 9to5Google points out, dozens of people posted in a support thread that they were still experiencing the issue, which the company marked as closed. Others also noted that Google did not announce a fix for older devices that they claim are affected, such as Pixel 7- and 8-series models.