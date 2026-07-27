Google Pixel 11 launch event: Everything we expect as price increase rumors grow
Leaks point to an incremental update cycle.
The next Made by Google event is set to take place on August 12, where the company is expected to showcase the new Pixel lineup. Rumors suggest this year could see an incremental cycle, with a 2nm Tensor G6 chip, new colors and a higher entry price anticipated to be the Pixel 11 series' biggest changes. Similarly, leaks point to new colors and price hikes for the Pixel Watch 5. But Google may yet have a few surprises up its sleeve.
Design and displays
Google's phone lineup may end up looking very familiar this year. Four models — the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold — are expected at the event. The basic designs are rumored to be unchanged from the Pixel 10 lineup. Ditto for screen sizes and resolutions. If leaks are accurate, it's shaping up to be a minor upgrade cycle if ever there was one.
So what is new? Colors, baby. Leaked retail placeholders indicate that the base Pixel 11 will be sold in three finishes: Midnight (black), Fuchsia (pink) and Moss (green). The Pixel 11 Pro listing included Dune (pinkish beige), Pine (forest green) and Sterling (grayish lavender), while the Pixel 11 Pro Fold appeared to come in Midnight and Pine.
According to Mystic Leaks (via 9to5Google), most display specs are expected to remain unchanged from the Pixel 10 series. So, we're likely looking at a 6.3-inch Pixel 11 with a 1,080 x 2,424 resolution and 6.3-inch Pixel 11 Pro (at 1,280 x 2,856). The Pixel 11 Pro XL is likely to have a 6.8-inch screen running at 1,344 x 2,992. Meanwhile, the Fold is expected to have a 6.3-inch outer display (1,080 × 2,342) and an 8-inch inner display (2,076 × 2,160). Nothing too exciting there.
Where the displays could change is in brightness. The base Pixel 11's display is rumored to have a peak brightness of 3,100 nits, while the Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL are expected to reach 3,600 nits. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is rumored to have a peak brightness of 3,600 nits on the outer display and 3,500 nits on the inner display.
One of the more interesting rumors is that Google might borrow a page from the Nothing Phone's Glyph interface. Pixel Glow is a rumored RGB LED array near the Pixel 11 series' rear camera bar. It could provide pulsing light feedback while interacting with Gemini and color-coded notification alerts when the phone is face-down. In an off year, a minor feature like that could end up being the most notable change.
Tensor G6
Under the hood, the Pixel 11 series is expected to jump to the Tensor G6, reportedly built on TSMC's state-of-the-art 2nm process. Apple's upcoming iPhones are expected to be based on the same technology.
Mystic Leaks claims the Tensor G6 will use an unusual seven-core configuration, anchored by an ARM C1-Ultra core running at 4.11GHz. It may include a PowerVR C-Series CXTP-48-1536 GPU, Google's Titan M3 security chip and a MediaTek M90 modem.
There's no way of knowing what that means for everyday use. But if the 2nm rumors hold true, expect Google to make big promises of better power efficiency, cooler performance and longer battery life.
Cameras
Although Google's phones tend to lean hard on software processing for camera quality (often with spectacular results), this year may bring a hardware upgrade.
The base model and Fold are rumored to use a 50-megapixel main camera, up from the 48-megapixel primary sensor on the Pixel 10. And the Pro models could see new main and telephoto sensors, though their exact megapixel counts didn't make it into the leaks.
Regardless of the hardware specs, expect Google to tout the Pixel 11 series' AI-powered photography chops.
Storage and price hikes
Due to RAMageddon, the entire Pixel 11 series may get more expensive. Thanks, AI inflation!
Reports indicate that the Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro will ditch the base 128GB storage option and start at 256GB. Although that might sound like a good thing, those base models are rumored to cost the same as their equivalent storage options on the Pixel 10 — effectively raising the entry price. Meanwhile, the Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold are expected to get straight-up €100 price hikes. While these numbers reflect European leaks, we can reasonably expect a similar bump for the US market.
A price hike paired with a less-than-stellar upgrade cycle wouldn't be an exciting combination, to say the least. But remember that software is less likely than hardware to show up in leaks. Of course, the phones will run Android 17. But don't be shocked if Google introduces exclusive new AI features for the Pixel 11 series to help soften the blow of those higher prices.
Pixel Watch 5
Although the phones will get the most attention, they aren't the only hardware expected at the event. The Pixel Watch 5 is also likely on tap. The good news: fun new colors and watch faces may be in the pipeline. The bad news: It also looks like an incremental upgrade paired with a price hike.
Official-looking renders of the Pixel Watch 5 leaked, showing it in four colors. They include Dark Anthracite (a matte black case and band), Natural Silver (paired with a light, porcelain-tinted band), Pyrite (a matte gold case with a sage green band) and Warm Gold (a polished gold case with a coral band exclusive to the 41mm size). Beyond those new finishes, the hardware appears to stand pat with a virtually unchanged design.
The wearable's processor hasn't been leaked. But you can bet that it will launch with the new Wear OS 7, which adds Android Live updates, better connected device controls and ("later this year") Gemini Intelligence.
As for pricing, well, it's the kind of increase you'd expect in 2026. Dealabs reported earlier this month that the Pixel Watch 5 will cost $399 for the 41mm model and $429 for the 45mm one. Cellular variants are expected to cost $499 and $529, respectively.