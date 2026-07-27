Google Pixel 11 launch event: Everything we expect as price increase rumors grow

Google's phone lineup may end up looking very familiar this year. Four models — the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold — are expected at the event. The basic designs are rumored to be unchanged from the Pixel 10 lineup. Ditto for screen sizes and resolutions. If leaks are accurate, it's shaping up to be a minor upgrade cycle if ever there was one.

So what is new? Colors, baby. Leaked retail placeholders indicate that the base Pixel 11 will be sold in three finishes: Midnight (black), Fuchsia (pink) and Moss (green). The Pixel 11 Pro listing included Dune (pinkish beige), Pine (forest green) and Sterling (grayish lavender), while the Pixel 11 Pro Fold appeared to come in Midnight and Pine.

According to Mystic Leaks (via 9to5Google), most display specs are expected to remain unchanged from the Pixel 10 series. So, we're likely looking at a 6.3-inch Pixel 11 with a 1,080 x 2,424 resolution and 6.3-inch Pixel 11 Pro (at 1,280 x 2,856). The Pixel 11 Pro XL is likely to have a 6.8-inch screen running at 1,344 x 2,992. Meanwhile, the Fold is expected to have a 6.3-inch outer display (1,080 × 2,342) and an 8-inch inner display (2,076 × 2,160). Nothing too exciting there.

Where the displays could change is in brightness. The base Pixel 11's display is rumored to have a peak brightness of 3,100 nits, while the Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL are expected to reach 3,600 nits. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is rumored to have a peak brightness of 3,600 nits on the outer display and 3,500 nits on the inner display.

One of the more interesting rumors is that Google might borrow a page from the Nothing Phone's Glyph interface. Pixel Glow is a rumored RGB LED array near the Pixel 11 series' rear camera bar. It could provide pulsing light feedback while interacting with Gemini and color-coded notification alerts when the phone is face-down. In an off year, a minor feature like that could end up being the most notable change.