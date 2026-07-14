Leaked Google Pixel Watch 5 images show four different color options

Google's annual Pixel event is just around the corner, which means leaks are inevitably popping up all over the web. Yesterday it was snazzy Pixel 11 colors, and today it's the turn of the Pixel Watch, which has appeared online in four official-looking renders.

The images in question are courtesy of OnLeaks via The Tide Chart, a currently single-post tech blog that looks a lot like it's been created for the sole purpose of hosting this leak. All of that is to say that these are very much unofficial images at the moment, but they certainly do look legit. OnLeaks has also historically released plenty of renders like this over the years, so it feels fairly likely these are accurate.

The Tide Chart claims it has published renders of all four finishes and both sizes for the Pixel Watch 5, which will officially be announced on August 12. Aesthetically it's very similar to the Pixel Watch 4, with Google sticking with the now familiar round watch face and domed display design. This means existing bands will likely play nice with the upgraded wearable.

If the leaks are correct, the four available colors will be Dark Anthracite paired with a black band, Natural Silver with a pale gray band, Pyrite with an olive band, and Warm Gold with a coral band. The latter colorway is only shown with the smaller 41mm model in the materials seen by The Tide Chart, but that isn't to say it won't also be an option on the 45mm watch.

As you'd expect, you'll be able to choose between Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + LTE models. According to The Tide Chart, prices will start at $399 for the smallest 41mm model with Wi-Fi, which would represent a $50 price increase versus the directly comparable Pixel Watch 4 (Pixel phone prices are also expected to increase). The price naturally climbs steadily if you want a larger display and/or LTE, with $529 being the most expensive available option at launch.

We'll have to wait and see what Google has done with things like chipset and battery life, but the Pixel Watch 5 should ship with Wear OS 7 when it arrives at some point in August.