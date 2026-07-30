PSP classic Lumines hits iOS and Android

You now have another way to play the remastered version of classic PSP puzzle game Lumines while you're on the go (or on your couch). Lumines Remastered just landed on iOS and Android phones and tablets. The 2018 remaster is also available on PC, consoles and Amazon Luna.

Lumines is a falling block puzzle game. The aim is to rotate and move 2x2 blocks of different colors so that they form larger squares or rectangles of one hue. A "timeline" that travels across the grid horizontally to the beat of music removes completed quadrilaterals.

The iOS and Android ports (from original developer Enhance and publisher Sound Games) feature multiple touch control options. You can also play Lumines Remastered with a gamepad. It has more than 40 levels and a soundtrack that features house, trance and techno tracks. There are several game modes, including an option to battle another player on the same device. You can also work your way up online leaderboards.

The mobile version of Lumines Remastered has a free trial that covers the first few levels and includes a time attack mode. The full game currently costs $8. It'll typically cost $10, which is still less than the $15 you'd pay on PC and consoles. The soundtrack just landed on music streaming services, and you can buy a digital version of that as well.

Enhance released a new Lumines game last fall. Much like the studio's mesmerizing Tetris Effect, Lumines Arise is very, very pretty.