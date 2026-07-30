Snap will show off its AR Specs at a September 16 event

Snap is about to start selling its standalone augmented reality glasses to the public, so of course it's holding an event to explain what Specs are all about. It takes place in Los Angeles at 7PM ET on September 16. You'll be able to watch a livestream if you wish.

The event will include the first in-depth look at Specs. Snap says CEO Evan Spiegel will demonstrate "how they bring AI assistance, work tools, entertainment and shared experiences into the world around us, helping people create, connect, learn and get things done while staying present."

The glasses cost a not-insignificant $2,195. Snap opened Specs pre-orders last month and they're expected to ship in the US, UK and France this fall. We'll surely find out the exact timing at this event.

Specs will be available in two sizes, 47mm and a wider 52mm. Snap says the battery supports up to four hours of "mixed use." The Specs have a built-in browser and AI assistance by way of Snap's partners, OpenAI and Google. There'll be hundreds of AR Lenses (i.e. apps) available, including games. The strikingly thick arms of the Specs house two Qualcomm Snapdragon processors, with one handling computer vision and the other AR apps.