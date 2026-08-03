Want the best bass out of your headphones? Here's what to look for

Before we dive into settings, make sure your headphones have a good seal. Without that, bass is often the first casualty.

The type of headphones makes a difference. Closed-back headphones and earbuds with a tight seal are usually the best options. Open-back cans can be among the most natural-sounding, but they aren't the best choice for punchy bass. And while open-fit earbuds like the AirPods 4 and open-ear options like the Shokz OpenFit Pro have much better bass than older models, they still aren't the best place to start.

If you use earbuds with interchangeable tips, try a few different sizes. Tips that are too big or small can thin out the low end, making music sound weak. Foam tips can also help, since they often create a tighter seal than silicone. Software-based fit tests, like the one Apple offers for AirPods Pro, can also give you a good idea of what works.

If you use over-ear headphones, make sure the cups are comfortably covering your ears. And be mindful of things like glasses, hair or worn-down pads that could compromise your seal. Even if it's something you can't change, at least you'll be aware of one factor limiting the sound.