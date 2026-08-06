What's the difference between the Apple Pencil USB-C Vs Pro?

Since its introduction in 2015, the Apple Pencil has grown into an indispensable gadget for its users. Die-hard fans will tell you that the stylus has revolutionized how they use their tablet, expanding the creative possibilities and maximizing their iPad experience. With four generations of the product on the market, however, it's understandable that customers have some reservations about finding the Apple Pencil that is right for them.

Deciphering the Apple Pencil lineup can be tough. One reason for the difficulty is that Apple sells four generations of styluses whose differences aren't very visually apparent. For instance, the two most recent iterations, the Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil (USB-C), sport similar dimensions. Moreover, both styluses look fairly similar beyond the latter's USB-C charging port. From a functionality perspective, both offer a high-end stylus experience, delivering "pixel-perfect precision" with low latency rates. Add a hover feature that allows you to preview your stylus' markings and tilt sensitivity that enables shading and other visual effects, and both Apple Pencils deliver a polished experience capable of taking your iPad usage to new heights.

With that said, which generation of Apple Pencil you choose can have a major effect on your experience. Although both models are capable styluses, the Apple Pencil Pro offers several feature upgrades that may be worth considering. Of course, these enhancements come at a price. As it stands, the Apple Pencil Pro is $50 more expensive than its Apple Pencil (USB-C) counterpart, with models retailing for $129 and $79, respectively.

Whether its enhanced features are worth the extra cash will likely depend on your intended usage. If you are a student who just needs the stylus to take notes in class, then the standard Apple Pencil will likely fulfill most of your needs. But artists and creatives looking for an Apple Pencil that delivers a greater sense of control may find Apple Pencil Pro to be well worth the cash. Which you choose will likely depend on your budget, iPad model and daily usage. And if it weren't confusing enough, EU regulations may force Apple to institute a refreshed lineup featuring replaceable batteries. For now, however, let's compare the latest models to decide if upgrading to an Apple Pencil Pro is right for you.