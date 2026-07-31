Ubisoft is shutting down its weird NFT game that came out two years after the whole craze died down

In news that everyone saw coming, Ubisoft is officially shutting down its Web3-enabled NFT strategy game Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles. A visit to the official Discord gives some specific information, according to a report by Kotaku. "After careful consideration, we have made the decision to sunset the game. The Champions Tactics servers will officially shut down on October 30."

This game actually has a small, yet real, fanbase. But even those players have long suspected something like this was coming. Ubisoft announced back in May that it was transitioning the game away from Web3 functionality. A major selling point of Champions Tactics was that the battle units could be minted and traded on the blockchain marketplace for digital currency.

Perhaps the weirdest part of this whole saga is that the game came out in 2024. The NFT craze peaked in 2021, before fizzling in 2022. Ubisoft decided to push this game out almost three full years after Paris Hilton and Jimmy Fallon did that whole awkward NFT exchange on late night TV.

As a matter of fact, Ubisoft is still trying to make this a thing. The company is attempting to funnel current Champions Tactics players to a game called Might and Magic Fates by offering in-game rewards. This is a deckbuilder, akin to Hearthstone, so folks can buy and sell cards with cash or crypto.