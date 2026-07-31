Snapchat is cracking down on AI slop in Spotlight

Snapchat has become the latest platform to take a stance against AI slop. The app will no longer recommend "wholly AI-generated videos" in Spotlight, its public feed for shortform videos.

"As low-quality, repetitive, AI-generated content becomes increasingly common across the internet, we want Spotlight to remain a place where people can discover authentic creativity from real people," the company wrote in an update.

The change is meant to weed out entirely AI-generated material from being shown in Spotlight, even if the use of AI is disclosed by its creator. "Our content ranking algorithm rewards authentic, human-made content over wholly AI-generated content created outside of Snapchat, even when AI-generated content has transparency disclosures," the company's Spotlight guidelines state.

Snap said the new rules aren't intended to be a rejection of AI entirely. The company has introduced several AI-powered features over the last few years, including AI-powered augmented reality effects and image editing tools. Creators are still permitted to use these effects and other AI tools to "enhance" their content, the company said. Snapchat adds visible watermarks to content created with its own AI tools.

Social media platforms have grappled with how to treat the flood of AI-generated content. LinkedIn, which once promoted its own AI-writing tools, just announced it would remove the feature and allow users to report potential slop. Newsletter platform Substack recently added an AI detection feature. Pinterest last year said it would let users "dial down" AI-generated material in its recommendations.