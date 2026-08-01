Truck chaos, climbing with dual-mouse controls and other new indie games worth checking out
Plus, an Itch bundle that benefits a hardship fund for struggling developers.
Welcome to our latest roundup of what's going on in the indie game space. As always, we'll highlight a bunch of new games that you can check out this weekend (including perhaps my favorite of the year so far), as well as some that are a bit further out.
It's hardly a secret that it's been a tough few years for many in the video game industry. Companies have laid off tens of thousands of workers. In light of that, Necrosoft Games has organized an Itch bundle with nearly 150 games. All proceeds go toward a game industry hardship fund that's available to developers in the US and Canada. "Individual out of work or under-employed game developers can apply to this fund and use the money for things they need, like food, healthcare and rent," the bundle page states.
The fund is overseen by United Videogame Workers, a union that is organized under the Communication Workers of America (like many other unions in the industry). An FAQ states that there's currently no option to donate to the fund directly, so if you'd like to pitch in, the bundle is likely the best way to go about that right now. The $10 bundle includes some great, well-known games like Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure and A Short Hike; some others I've enjoyed (such as Drywall Eating Simulator); and several I've been meaning to get to, including A Dream About Parking Lots and Holedown.
New indie game releases
Truck-kun is Supporting Me from Another World?!
Developer: Strange Scaffold
Publishers: Frosty Pop, Strange Scaffold
Platforms: Steam (Windows; Steam Deck Verified), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox on PC
Price: $20, with a 20 percent discount on Steam until August 12
Occasionally, a game will hit at just the right time. I was already looking forward to Truck-kun is Supporting Me from Another World?! after enjoying the demo immensely. The full game arrived precisely when I needed it. This is an absolute blast.
You play as a delivery driver who accidentally hits a woman named Carissa Ward. In the grand tradition of the Truck-kun trope, Carissa is magically transported to a medieval fantasy world where she becomes a buff warrior. She's seen enough anime and learned enough about this world to know that if she wants to return home in time to start her new job, Carissa needs help from the driver.
To do that, he'll have to ditch his moral code and smash into even more pedestrians, turning them into monsters that Carissa can slay to gain experience points as she works toward her goal. Delivering packages and completing other objectives helps too.
The action is chaotic and the dialogue had me laughing along. The truck handles well, and it's always satisfying to sideswipe a cop car or some bystanders (...in the game, I mean). Truck-kun even makes some salient points about work-life balance. I dig this game enough that I didn't mind having to grind through some objectives to reach certain milestones and move the story forward.
I was looking forward to the new Crazy Taxi game before learning that Sega employed generative AI in the development process. Truck-kun — from the prolific "anti-AI studio" Strange Scaffold — more than makes up for that disappointment. It's a great way to spend an evening or two.
Turnip Mountain
Developer: Luke Sanderson
Publisher: JanduSoft
Platforms: Steam (Windows; demo available), Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox for PC
Price: Usually $10.49, with a 20 percent launch discount
Turnip Mountain is a climbing game that you can play solo or with a friend, with each of you controlling one of the adventurer's arms. Sure, you and a buddy can each use your own controller. But if you play by yourself, you can have a mouse in each hand.
This is a physics-based platformer with some neat-looking mechanics. You'll use momentum to launch the turnip across gaps, and operate hand cranks and hoist flags. The dual-mouse control option is the most compelling aspect, however.
Valve has not yet verified Turnip Mountain for Steam Deck, though it's said to be fully compatible with the system. It's a little surprising that JanduSoft has not announced a Switch 2 version of the game that you can play with dual Joy-Con 2 mouse controls.
Dystopicon
Developer/publisher: Palitroque
Platform: Steam (Windows; demo available). Also available on Itch
Price: $8, with a 15 percent discount until August 10. Pay what you want on Itch
It's been quite some time since the satirical life sim Dystopicon debuted on Itch. Juan Felipe Molina initially released it there in 2018. He gradually added to the story and expanded the gameplay loop over the next year and change. Molina fixed some bugs and made some other updates over the years since, but his spare time was limited. The developer quit his job at the end of last year to fully focus on reworking Dystopicon for a Steam release. He also brought in a 3D artist to give "the game the visual identity and personality it has today."
This is a time-management game in which your character earns money by watching TV. You'll spend your cash on various things to satisfy certain needs. You can remain part of the government-mandated system or choose to rebel and try to escape the confines of your character's existence. There are 14 possible endings to this game and I'm curious to find out more about the paths the story takes.
Rita
Publisher/developer: SporkTank
Platform: Steam (Windows, Mac, SteamOS/Linux; demo available)
Price: Usually $15, with a 10 percent discount until August 13
I play more daily word games than I care to admit, so I'm all about Rita. This adventure game casts you as a chick that finds letters in the environments to solve word puzzles and open up new areas. You might need to pick up the right letters to spell out a word like "ramp" to spawn a slope or "open" to bypass a gate. Ultimately, Rita will grow up and form a bond with her grandchild. It looks like a chill time.
Rita is not officially verified for Steam Deck as yet. However, SporkTank says it "runs beautifully" on the system.
Upcoming indie games
Blood Dungeon
Developer/publisher: Messhof
Platforms: Steam (Windows, Mac), Switch, Switch 2, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S
Release date: August 25
Blood Dungeon was a standout at this summer's Day of the Devs showcase and the survivor-style game is coming your way in just a few weeks. It's a Spelunky-style take on the bullet heaven genre. Picture Vampire Survivors as a 2D platformer set in a maze and you'll have a decent idea of what to expect.
This is a project from Messhof — the studio behind Nidhogg and Wheel World — which describes it as a "game about murder." You'll earn upgrades and unlock more heroes as you progress through Blood Dungeon. As the name suggests, you'll be harvesting blood from your enemies, which aren't necessarily constricted by walls in the same way you are. The lo-fi Microsoft Paint-esque art style is eye-catching and there are online leaderboards with daily dungeons to conquer.
CloverPit
Developer: Panik Arcade
Publisher: Future Friends Games
Platforms: Switch, Switch 2, PS4, PS5. Already on Steam, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox on PC, iOS, Android
Release date: August 13
Price: $10 on PC and consoles, $5 on mobile
One of my favorite games of last year is making its way to Switch and PlayStation consoles, so it'll soon be available on all major platforms.
CloverPit is an anti-gambling roguelite based around a slot machine. Your goal is to earn enough cash to pay off a rapidly rising debt and escape your grungy cell. To do that, you'll need to break the rules of the machine using a variety of trinkets, upgrades and maybe even curses. It's strange and a little oppressive, but it can be deeply satisfying when you achieve seemingly impossible scores and figure out how to leave the grimy prison.
Yashi – Sand Driver
Developer/publisher: Oneiric Worlds
Platform: Steam
After last year's sumptuous-looking Zefyr: A Thief's Melody, solo developer Mathias Fontmarty already has another game simmering away. Yashi – Sand Driver looks like a slightly more relaxing take on the survival crafting genre than something like Pacific Drive. Rather than trying to survive a surreal version of the Pacific Northwest, here you'll be driving across a vast wilderness toward a settlement that might offer some salvation for your character, who seemed to be a lone survivor.
You'll be scavenging materials to upgrade your van and unlock new abilities that help you explore the landscape. Finding food and water is essential, while you might take refuge from the desert's heat in oases. Violent elements like sandstorms and hurricanes pose obstacles too. At least you've got a coyote companion to keep you company.
Rhythm Doggo
Developer: Nifflas
Publisher: 505 Pulse
Platform: Steam
It's been a hot minute since we've had a proper dog game in the weekly roundup and I am pleased to end that unfortunate streak (a coyote is also a canine, in fairness). An open playtest is now available for Rhythm Doggo, an exploration platformer with music that adapts to your actions.
You'll need to match your movements to the beat to solve puzzles and avoid enemy attacks. On your journey to return to your human form, you'll meet other puppers and take on quests. I enjoy the visuals of this trailer — it reminds me of Animal Well, but with much more neon.
Dressmaker
Developer: Cozy Lives
Publisher: Free Lives
Platform: Steam (Windows, Mac)
Release date: September 21
I know a few folks who are looking forward to Dressmaker. They're far from alone, as more than 200,000 people have this crafting game on their Steam wishlists. Dressmaker is a job simulator in which you'll create frocks, gowns and more as per your clients' requests.
It looks pretty detailed, with a great deal of dressmaking options. After selecting the fabric, you'll cut out shapes, sew everything together and add decorations. Oh, and there's a kitty you can pet too. How lovely.