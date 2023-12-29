19 relaxing video games to help you destress

Available for: PC, Switch, PS5, Xbox | Length: 5 hours

Based on the popular Moomins series of children's books, Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley might be the gentlest game about anarchy and ecoterrorism ever made. You play as the titular Snufkin, a free-spirited, harmonica-playing nomad and friend to the doughy, innocent Moomins. Upon venturing back to the Moomins' village to visit his best friend, the earnest and eager Moomintroll, he finds that the once-beautiful valley has been ravaged by the Park Keeper, a dopey bureaucrat who has caged animals, sectioned off private parks and generally tried to tame the wild into something tidier and more civilized.

That, of course, will not do. So you take it upon yourself to undermine the Park Keeper's efforts, putting out the fires he and his fellow cops have caused (sometimes literally) and letting nature be nature again. Mostly, this involves roaming the valley and solving a series of frictionless puzzles. You play music for the animals to traverse certain areas, navigate a few simple stealth sections and rip out any signs that try to impose order. Sometimes, you just find a nice spot to rest and take in the view. None of it is challenging, but the watercolor-style art, floaty soundtrack (made in part by the post-rock band Sigur Rós) and light quest design express a sense of easygoing kindness, one that's afforded some bite by the little acts of rebellion you do all game. Put another way: Snufkin is cozy, but not wimpy and weepy-eyed. Don't ever think a kid's game (or show, or movie) can't have a point.