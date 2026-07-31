Lenovo's first Googlebooks have leaked

Lenovo appears to be working on not one, but two new Googlebooks, according to leaked images shared by Android Headlines. Google announced the company was one of its launch partners when it introduced its new Android-based take on ChromeOS in May, but what new hardware that software will run on has largely been a mystery until now.

The images show three new devices that appear to have the Googlebook branding on their keyboards: two sizes of laptop in the style of Lenovo's Chromebook Plus 14, and a 2-in-1 tablet with a kickstand and keyboard that looks like the company's IdeaPad Pro Gen 2. The number of USB-C and USB-A ports varies, but all three Googlebooks are stark white and feature a light strip that looks like a "Glowbar," the mysterious new hardware feature Google expects will differentiate Googlebooks from other laptops. Glowing lights also seem like they'll be a feature of the company's upcoming Pixel phones.

Google's own announcement only used images of an unknown laptop to sell its new AI-powered platform, so the notion that tablets can also be Googlebooks is a new one. Of course, ChromeOS and Android both run on tablets, but this is the first sign the platform isn't laptop-only. Most of the new Googlebook features the company has demoed have seemed to be built around mouse and voice input. For example, Magic Pointer lets you wiggle your mouse to make quick, contextual prompts to Gemini.

Google hasn't announced an official launch date for its Googlebooks initiative beyond later this year. Considering the initiative is focused on third-party laptop makers, Googlebooks will likely launch separately from the company's phones. Google also announced ASUS, Dell and HP as hardware launch partners alongside Lenovo.