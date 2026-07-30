Leaked Pixel 11 Pro Fold photos also include mysterious new camera bar feature

Google's next Made By Google event is fast approaching on August 12, and as is tradition, new devices are leaking almost as aggressively as Google's teasing them. Case in point: new marketing images of the Pixel 11 Pro Fold from leaker Evan Blass, which show off one of the upcoming foldable's new colors and a mysterious new camera bar feature Google just hinted at in its own advertising yesterday.

Blass's images show multiple different angles of the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, all in what previous rumors have suggested is its new "Pine" (green) color. At least at a glance, the foldable seems unchanged from Google's previous models, with a tall aspect ratio that's closer to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra than the passport-like Z Fold 8, and an 8-inch internal display. That lines up with leaked dimensions for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, which is rumored to have a 6.3-inch outer display and an 8-inch inner display.

The notable difference between the new Fold and the old Fold is the camera bar. Just like recent Google ads and a splash image on the company's online store, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold's camera features a glowing, multicolored light on its camera bar. Google hasn't suggested what the light is for, or if it replaces the flash, but it might be related to a feature called "Pixel Glow." In April 2026, 9to5Google spotted references to Pixel Glow in an earlier version of Android 17 that suggested future devices could include a light that can be used for notifications or as visual feedback for Gemini. That certainly seems to match the glowing orb on the back of this Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

New features could be meaningful to anyone considering a Pixel, because Google is expected to raise prices across its lineup in response to the current RAM crisis. In the case of the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, that could mean as much as a $100 (€100) price hike. We'll have to wait until August 12 to see if Google's new features justify the price, but at least Pixel Glow could differentiate the Pixel 11 Pro Fold from another new foldable expected to launch this fall.