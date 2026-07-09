iPhone Ultra rumors: The most credible leaks, price and expected release date

One of the major departures on the iPhone Ultra compared to other book-style foldables is that rumors suggest it will have a significantly wider chassis closer to the original Pixel Fold (pictured above) than the skinnier design Samsung uses on the Galaxy Z Fold line. One advantage of this would be that when opened, the iPhone Ultra would support a wider landscape orientation that makes watching shows and movies more enjoyable compared to Z Fold 7, which features a more square aspect ratio that results in significant letterboxing. (That said, Samsung has teased that its upcoming foldable will be much wider than before, which would make it a popular shape for 2026.)

Kuo claims the foldable iPhone will have a flexible main display that's approximately 7.8 inches across along with a 5.5-inch exterior screen. It's also expected to measure 4.5 to 4.8mm thick unfolded — which would be even thinner than an iPhone Air — or around 9 to 9.5mm when closed. The iPhone Ultra is also expected to feature two rear cameras (with wide and ultra-wide lenses) and a novel 3D-printed hinge. Initially, there were reports that raised concerns about the hinge's durability, but those issues have seemingly been resolved as the phone has begun test production.

As for the screen itself, Bloomberg reported that Apple has opted for "a new display technology that reduces the crease without eliminating it entirely." This would fall in line with existing devices that have greatly reduced the appearance of a crease or fold but still show faint lines when viewed from certain angles.

Notably, it seems Face ID will not be a part of the iPhone Ultra as Apple is choosing instead to rely on Touch ID via a fingerprint sensor built into the phone's lock button. The main reason for this seems to be that Face ID would potentially increase the Ultra's thickness and reduce overall screen real estate in order to accommodate things like infrared face scanners.