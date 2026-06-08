The iOS 27 beta pretty much confirms that an Apple foldable is happening

Everybody knows that Apple has been working toward creating a foldable phone. Maybe the company hasn't given the official word about the project, but we've had more than a few signals about it, such as the experimental iPhone Air that debuted last year. But today's inaugural developer beta of the new iOS 27 also had a few dead giveaways.

Sam Henri Gold spied the latest indications that a foldable is in the works in the iOS 27 frameworks. The documentation contains references to terms such as "foldState" and "angleDegrees" as well as language for the total number of built-in displays on the host device. Each of those point to the operating system being used on a foldable rather than a traditional, single-screen smartphone. 9to5Mac confirmed the existence of these references in iOS 27 and that they were not present in iOS 26.

iOS 27 framework references "foldState" and "angleDegrees" but I'm sure that's nothing pic.twitter.com/PcYNVvymms — sam henri gold (@samhenrigold) June 8, 2026

Further intrigue came from Apple's own developer State of the Union, where the company said it was adding support for resizing iPhone apps in both macOS' mirroring feature and on iPad. That does sound useful for iPad and Mac users, but sure seems like a prelude to introducing an iPhone with a new form factor to us.

In Apple's defense, it's hard to hide an item once people know what they're looking for. Between the presence of many other foldables already on the market and the level of detail developers get access to about new operating systems, it'd be pretty tricky to disguise this type of prep work for a new form factor. Especially since we're anticipating that the iPhone Fold could be announced this fall, meaning it would be running iOS 27.

For everything Apple actually wanted people to know about during today's WWDC keynote, we've got you covered.