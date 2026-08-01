Ayaneo reveals its Game Boy Advance remake called the Konkr Pocket Advance

The horizontal handheld will be released in navy and orange colorways.

By Jackson Chen
Ayaneo's Konkr Pocket Advance playing Stardew Valley. Ayaneo

It's a few weeks after the 25th anniversary of the Game Boy Advance's US release, but we finally have a modern-day remake, even if it's not from Nintendo. During its latest product sharing stream, Ayaneo revealed the Konkr Pocket Advance, its take on the iconic horizontal handheld but updated with a better display, extra buttons and two fitting colors.

Drawing inspiration from the original Game Boy Advance, the Konkr Pocket Advance uses a 3.5-inch LCD screen to achieve the same 3:2 aspect ratio, but with a higher resolution of 960 x 640. Ayaneo adds the full range of ABXY buttons, additional menu buttons and some extra shoulder buttons, while also modernizing the handheld with a USB-C port, microSD slot and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth compatibility. There's even a 3.5mm headphone jack and a volume adjustment wheel for that extra touch of retro.

Ayaneo Konkr Pocket Advance in navy and orange.Ayaneo

So far, Ayaneo has only revealed two colors for the Konkr Pocket Advance: a navy blue that's reminiscent of the classic indigo Game Boy Advance and a coral orange that feels like a callback to the Spice Orange variant. As usual, Ayaneo hasn't announced a price or release window for its latest handheld. However, we're hoping that Ayaneo is planning for a larger production run of its Konkr Pocket Advance, unlike its Pocket Micro 2 that sold out in minutes for its very limited production runs.

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