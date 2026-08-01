Ayaneo reveals its Game Boy Advance remake called the Konkr Pocket Advance

It's a few weeks after the 25th anniversary of the Game Boy Advance's US release, but we finally have a modern-day remake, even if it's not from Nintendo. During its latest product sharing stream, Ayaneo revealed the Konkr Pocket Advance, its take on the iconic horizontal handheld but updated with a better display, extra buttons and two fitting colors.

Drawing inspiration from the original Game Boy Advance, the Konkr Pocket Advance uses a 3.5-inch LCD screen to achieve the same 3:2 aspect ratio, but with a higher resolution of 960 x 640. Ayaneo adds the full range of ABXY buttons, additional menu buttons and some extra shoulder buttons, while also modernizing the handheld with a USB-C port, microSD slot and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth compatibility. There's even a 3.5mm headphone jack and a volume adjustment wheel for that extra touch of retro.

So far, Ayaneo has only revealed two colors for the Konkr Pocket Advance: a navy blue that's reminiscent of the classic indigo Game Boy Advance and a coral orange that feels like a callback to the Spice Orange variant. As usual, Ayaneo hasn't announced a price or release window for its latest handheld. However, we're hoping that Ayaneo is planning for a larger production run of its Konkr Pocket Advance, unlike its Pocket Micro 2 that sold out in minutes for its very limited production runs.