The Anbernic RG SP will be available on August 5

Anbernic's modern-day reimagining of the Game Boy Advance SP is going to be cheaper than Nintendo's clamshell handheld when it first came out in 2003. The handheld maker first revealed the RG SP a few weeks ago without divulging the price range or release date. Now, Anbernic is planning to open up orders for its affordable clamshell on August 5 at 6AM ET/3AM PT with a starting retail price of $65, which can be reduced with early bird pricing.

The RG SP represents Anbernic's third attempt at recreating the legendary GBA SP, after the RG 35XXSP and the RG 34XXSP. Anbernic decided to stick to a 3.4-inch display that better matches the GBA SP's aspect ratio and a 3,300mAH battery that should provide six hours of gameplay, but ditched the analog sticks we saw with the RG 34XXSP. With the H700 chip, the RG SP should still handle game emulation all the way up to PSP titles.

If you want to upgrade beyond the base model, the RG SP that comes with an extra 64GB of memory will cost $80 and the 128GB option will go for $95. Anbernic is offering a $7 discount for anyone who purchases the RG SP within the first three days of availability.